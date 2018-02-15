»»POLICE ARREST MURDER SUSPECT AFTER NEARLY A WEEK ON THE RUN

After nearly a week on the run, Donald Robertson is in police custody. He’s charged with the murder of 18-year-old Jalen Merriweather. Robertson was taken into custody without incident around 12:30 Thursday morning at the Master’s Economy Inn in Tuscaloosa.

United States Marshal’s Gulf States Regional Task Force Agents and Investigators received tips on 02/14/18 concerning the whereabouts of Robertson. These tips led law enforcement to Robertson’s location. Robertson will be placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a warrant for the Murder of Jalen Merriweather, two Attempted Murder warrants, one Robbery warrant, a Domestic Violence II warrant, a Domestic Violence III felony warrant, and a Certain Person’s Forbidden warrant. Total bonds of $345,000 and a $15,000 cash bond.

More charges will be pending related to his arrest.