By WVUA 23 Web Writer Laura Johnson

READ MORE Northport police searching for BB&T Bank robber: April 13, 2017

Police have arrested the man they believe robbed the BB&T Bank at 120 McFarland Boulevard last Thursday.

David Lawley was arrested late Friday night during a traffic stop in Hoover.

Police said he’s also a suspect in several bank robberies in the Birmingham area. He’s charged with robbery first degree.

Lawley is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $40,000 bond.