»»PIPES BURST AT HUNTINGTON ELEMENTARY, SOAKING CLASSROOMS, CAFETERIA

Pipe problems have popped up at another school in Tuscaloosa after recent freezing temperatures.

This time, Huntington Place Elementary School in Northport is suffering fallout from three pipes that burst. Last week, Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa experienced the same thing, leading to several days of cleanup.

At Huntington, there’s plenty left to do, but students and instructors aren’t letting the situation rain on their education.

Three pipes froze and burst inside the school over the holiday break, affecting six classrooms, the cafeteria and a teacher work room.

During a school welfare check over the break, the school’s assistant principal discovered the wet mess, described as a “waterfall.”

Before repairmen and cleanup crews got there, the school’s faculty and staff, led by Principal Andrea Hamner, were already there doing what they could to keep damage at bay.

Hamner said she and her staff put in the extra work for the benefit of their students.

“Teachers just joined together and worked really hard,” Hamner said. “We had the (Tuscaloosa County Schools System) central office come in and they helped us, so we just worked hard to make sure we were ready to have our students come in on Monday morning.”

Hamner said she’s not sure how much the repairs will set Huntington back, but they’re hoping students will be back in their regular classrooms some time in the next two weeks.