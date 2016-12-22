»»PICKENS COUNTY FRIDAY NIGHT LIGHTS

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Keith Huffman

PICKENS COUNTY – High school football pride in Pickens County received three jolts of joy this past season when the Pickens County Tornadoes, Aliceville Yellow Jackets and Gordo Greenwave advanced to the Class 1A, 2A and 3A Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) semifinals, respectively.

The Tornadoes and Yellow Jackets proceeded beyond the semifinals following Pickens County’s 23-6 win over the Addison Bulldogs of Winston County, and Aliceville’s 28-21 victory against G. W. Long High School of Dale County. Both teams became state championship runners-up following the Tornadoes’ 40-12 loss to the Maplesville Red Devils of Chilton County, as well as the Yellow Jackets’ 28-0 loss to the Fyffe Red Devils of DeKalb County.

Undefeated during the regular season, the Greenwave lost 21-14 during its semifinal game against the Mobile Christian Leopards.

Honored by the teams’ achievements this season, all three head coaches praised the teams for reaching the semifinals.

“Oh, man, it’s a great accomplishment for all three teams to make it that far,” said Pickens County head coach James Thompson. “Since I’ve been here, since I got hired here, I knew that this was football county, and football country here in Reform.”

Aliceville head coach Rico Jackson likewise commended the teams, in addition to highlighting how this season was particularly meaningful to the Yellow Jackets.

“We dedicated this season to Willie Davis,” Jackson said. “He was one of our – one of my former players. He actually got in a car accident and passed away. And the kids – I felt like that was a motivating tool… and I really think that pushed us.”

“We fell a little short of the finals in the semifinals,” said Gordo head coach Ryan Lolley after complimenting the Tornadoes and Yellow Jackets. “But, you know, you’re looking at the best high school football in the state of Alabama.”