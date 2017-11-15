»»PICKENS COUNTY COMMUNITIES STILL RECOVERING MONTHS AFTER TORNADO

It’s been nearly three months since residents in Pickens County were surprised by a tornado ravaging their community.

It touched down in Reform Aug. 31 before moving up through the Friendship and Palmetto communities.

One of the families hit were the Doughtys. Their house and barns were damaged in the storm, but today their property looks a lot different.

But even though their ordeal is over, Jimmy Doughty said he remembers it like it was yesterday.

“It was nearly an hour before I got home, and boy was it a shock,” Doughty said. “It didn’t look like it did when I left. It blew the backside of the house. It blew the windows out in the bedroom and part of the bathroom. We had to put a whole new roof on the house.”

Doughty said it could have been a lot worse, but he was able to warn his wife of the approaching storm thanks to a mobile weather app.