»»»PET OF THE WEEK, MARCH 6, 2018: MEET RINGO

He might look like a bad boy, but Ringo is sure to melt your heart!

This handsome 3-year-old American bulldog mix weighs 70 pounds, but some of that needs to come off.

Tina Miller at the Humane Society of West Alabama says Ringo was found abandoned on the side of the road, and nobody came to claim him, so now he’s in a foster home waiting on finding a new, loving family.

Ringo is a sweet boy who’s very good with other dogs and cats, and has never shown signs of aggression while out on a walk. He’d prefer being an inside dog, and requires a fence if he’ll be left outside for long periods of time.

His favorite things are playing with other dogs and chewing on Nylabones, and he comes house- and crate-trained. He can already sit on command, but his foster mom is working on teaching him to shake and lay down.

If you’re interested in making Ringo or another potential pet in need part of your life, visit humanesocietyofwa.org.

Adoption fees are $75. All dogs and cats come with microchips, and all pets who are old enough have been spayed or neutered.