»»»PET OF THE WEEK, MARCH 13, 2018: MEET SIMON

Meet Simon!

This little guy was found alone in the parking lot of an apartment complex when he was just three to four weeks old. Now, Simon’s been in a foster home and around plenty of other cats and dogs of all ages, and he gets along with all of them just fine.

Simon is negative for feline leukemia and other cat issues and is current on his vaccinations. Because he’s too young for alteration, his adoption requires an additional spay/neuter deposit of $100. That deposit will be refunded upon proof of alteration.

If you’re interested in making Simon or another potential pet in need part of your life, visit humanesocietyofwa.org.

Adoption fees are $75. All dogs and cats come with microchips, and all pets who are old enough have been spayed or neutered.