»»»PET OF THE WEEK, JAN. 9, 2018: MEET JAKE

Meet Jake, a silky smooth terrier mix who weighs in right at 40 pounds.
This precious pup was pulled from the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, and he’s sweet and friendly with a calm personality. Once he warms up, he’s a playful guy who’d enjoy nice walks or a jog, perhaps with another dog.
If you’re interested in making this dog, or another potential pet in need part of your life, visit humanesocietyofwa.org.
Adoption fees are $75. All dogs and cats come with microchips, and all pets who are old enough have been spayed or neutered.