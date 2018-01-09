»»»PET OF THE WEEK, JAN. 9, 2018: MEET JAKE

Trending
Meet Jake, a silky smooth terrier mix who weighs in right at 40 pounds.

This precious pup was pulled from the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, and he’s sweet and friendly with a calm personality. Once he warms up, he’s a playful guy who’d enjoy nice walks or a jog, perhaps with another dog.

If you’re interested in making this dog, or another potential pet in need part of your life, visit humanesocietyofwa.org.

Adoption fees are $75. All dogs and cats come with microchips, and all pets who are old enough have been spayed or neutered.

