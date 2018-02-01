»»»PET OF THE WEEK, JAN. 30: MEET DOLLY

Hello, Dolly!

This precious girl is a 4- or 5-year-old beagle mix with a smooth tri-color coat. She’s a little shorter and a little longer than a beagle, and weighs about 16 pounds. Her goal is gaining just a couple more pounds.

Tina Miller at the Humane Society of West Alabama says Dolly was picked up as a stray. Currently, she’s in a foster home with several other dogs.

Dolly enjoys leash walks, is crate trained and does well with other dogs and older children. She is a beagle, so she may be a little too vocal for an apartment setting.

If you’re interested in making this dog, or another potential pet in need part of your life, visit humanesocietyofwa.org.

Adoption fees are $75. All dogs and cats come with microchips, and all pets who are old enough have been spayed or neutered.