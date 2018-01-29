»»»PET OF THE WEEK, JAN. 23, 2018: MEET FRED

Meet Fred, a beautiful pup with a unique face. He’s a 10-month-old terrier/whippet mix who weighs about 24 pounds but may get just a bit bigger.

Fred has a smooth white coat with reddish-brown markings. He was pulled from the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, where he’d been picked up by animal control.

He’s social and playful, and will need plenty of exercise, but he’d still be a great dog for someone who lives in an apartment as long as he gets enough play time.

Fred has begun crate training and knows a few basic commands. He’s neutered, microchipped and heartworm negative.

If you’re interested in making this dog, or another potential pet in need part of your life, visit humanesocietyofwa.org.

Adoption fees are $75. All dogs and cats come with microchips, and all pets who are old enough have been spayed or neutered.