»»»PET OF THE WEEK, JAN. 2, 2018: MEET JULIETTE

Meet Juliette, a 9-year-old German Shepherd/corgi mix.

This older girl is smaller than she looks, and weighs in at about 27 pounds. Her thick undercoat will need plenty of brushing, so she doesn’t shed.

Juliette was adopted out nearly nine years ago, when she was less than a year old, and spent those years in a loving home where she was very well cared for. Unfortunately, she wound up heading back to the Humane Society of West Alabama because her family’s financial situation changed.

Here’s what her previous family had to say about her:

“Juliette is a great guard dog; you always know when someone is approaching your home. She’s very protective of her ‘family.’ She learned how to sit, lay and shake right after we adopted her, but due to her strong-willed nature, it took her a total of two and a half years before she was house broken. She never has accidents. In fact, she will let you know when she needs to go outside. She’s friendly, but insists on being the dominant dog between her and a second dog. She has been known to ‘snap’ at a younger child twice in the eight and a half years we’ve had her, so she would be a better fit for either an older person, a single person, or a family with older children. Juliette loves being outside, but she is a runner and can climb over chain link fences. She respects the family property and does not chew up anything except her food. Juliette is good being alone or being with people. She has been very healthy through her years with us.”

Mature dogs are great for adopters, since they’re past the puppy stage and don’t have quite as high an energy level. Juliette has plenty more years left in her to be loved.

If you’re interested in making this pup, or another dog or cat in need part of your life, visit humanesocietyofwa.org.