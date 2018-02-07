»»»PET OF THE WEEK, FEB. 6, 2018: MEET BRIGGS

This cool pup is Briggs, a Weimaraner mix who’s about 7 or 8 months old.

He comes with a smooth white coat and steel gray markings along with a gorgeous pair of bright blue eyes.

Weighing in around 38 pounds at the moment, Briggs will get a little bigger — perhaps up to about 60 pounds.

Briggs was pulled from the Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, after he’d been picked up as a stray.

This big ol’ puppy is friendly, playful and plenty lively. He loves new people and new dogs alike, but will need a little training and structure so he develops into a well-mannered adult.

If you’re interested in making this dog, or another potential pet in need part of your life, visit humanesocietyofwa.org.

Adoption fees are $75. All dogs and cats come with microchips, and all pets who are old enough have been spayed or neutered.