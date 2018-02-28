»»»PET OF THE WEEK, FEB. 27, 2018: MEET SIMBA

This adorable king of the jungle is Simba, and he’s about to celebrate his second birthday!

He’s been at the Humane Society of West Alabama since he was about 10 weeks old, and is bound to make a great addition to almost any home.

Simba is a big, loving kitty who loves to play. He weighs in around 16 pounds, but he’s not overweight — he’s just a big cat!

He gets along well with the other cats in the shelter, but has never been around dogs so will need slow introductions if his new family includes one.

If you’re interested in making this cat or another potential pet in need part of your life, visit humanesocietyofwa.org.

Adoption fees are $75. All dogs and cats come with microchips, and all pets who are old enough have been spayed or neutered.