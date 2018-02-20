»»»PET OF THE WEEK, FEB. 20, 2018 : MEET ANGEL

Meet Angel! This precious sweet dog is a 2-year-old female labrador retriever and pointer mix. She is spayed, heart worm negative and is microchipped. She is currently on heartworm and flea tick prevention and is up-to-date on her vet care.

This playful dog is looking for her furever home and gets along perfectly with other humans but prefers to be the only dog in the house if possible.

If you’re interested in making this dog or another potential pet in need part of your life, visit humanesocietyofwa.org.

Adoption fees are $75. All dogs and cats come with microchips, and all pets who are old enough have been spayed or neutered.