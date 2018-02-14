»»»PET OF THE WEEK FEB. 13, 2018: MEET CURLEY

Look at this floof!

This handsome adult kitty is Curley. He’s about 4 years old, and has eyes that match his fur. He does have a food allergy, so he’s on a hypoallergenic diet.

This sweet kitty is easy to get along with, and goes well with kittens, dogs or children. It may take him awhile to warm up to other adult cats.

If you’re interested in making this cat, or another potential pet in need part of your life, visit humanesocietyofwa.org.

Adoption fees are $75. All dogs and cats come with microchips, and all pets who are old enough have been spayed or neutered.