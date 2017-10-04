»»PEDESTRIAN KILLED MONDAY TOUCHED MANY LIVES IN TUSCALOOSA

The woman killed early Monday while she was crossing McFarland Boulevard has been identified as a woman who touched many lives in Tuscaloosa and beyond.

Noy Carter, 67, came to the U.S. from Thailand. She worked for Bama Dining at the University of Alabama’s Burke Commons Dining for years, treating students as if they were her own children or grandchildren, and faculty and staff like old friends.

In the past few years, Carter spent time doting on her neighbors and taking a lot of walks, said Carter’s friend Sheila Thompson.

“That’s what she did was walk,” Thompson said. “Miss Gertrude, the lady who lives next door to her, told me that she got killed. It was devastating. Not just to me but to everybody. Everybody was really shook up about it because she is just that kind of person who affected you that way. ”

The Tuscaloosa Police Department said they want to remind pedestrians that they should only walk across roads at crosswalks.

Police said they are not charging the driver.