»»PAWS UP FOR JESUS: PETS BLESSED AT LOCAL CHURCH

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Rebecca Griesbach

Christ Episcopal Church held their annual pet blessing Sunday evening to show their appreciation for their pets.

Dogs, cats and their owners gathered in the church’s courtyard to receive a blessing in honor of the feast of St. Francis.

Rev. Catherine Collier said it is important to show all pets the same unconditional love they show us every day.

“We have animals of all kinds,” she said. “We bless cats and dogs and the occasional hedgehog. Whatever anybody brings, we will give a blessing tonight.”

Around 75 people came out to get their pets blessed. Also in attendance were pets from The Humane Society of West Alabama and Tuscaloosa Metro Animal Shelter, in an effort to find them permanent homes with a loving family.

The event, held near St. Francis Day (Oct. 4) each year, is open to all animals and owners.