»»PAUL W. BRYANT HIGH SCHOOL NAMED BANNER SCHOOL

The CLAS Banner School Award is an award created to identify, recognize, and publicize schools with outstanding educational programs that serve as models for schools across our state.

Of the 150 schools nominated by their superintendents, Paul W. Bryant is one of the ten selected.

The initiative that got them there is their post secondary plan program that starts when students are in the eighth grade. This gets them thinking early on about what they want to do after high school.

In recent years, 100 percent of Bryant’s graduating classes have either gone on to pursue higher education or joined the military.

To give you an idea of just how many students that is, 206 students graduated from Bryant in 2016.

Principal Linda Harper says this gives the students a competitive spirit and huge sense of accomplishment.

“They must have an official commitment.. not just, ‘well I think I’m going to, and I don’t know yet.'” Harper said. “We must have an official letter from the military or from their college or university saying that they’re coming.”

Banners are put up around the school to remind students that their dreams of attending those can come true!

so far, around half of this year’s graduates have made plans to further their education or join the military.