»»PAUL W. BRYANT HIGH SCHOOL NAMED BANNER SCHOOL FOR SECOND YEAR IN A ROW

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Nikki Lazzara

For the second year in a row, Paul W. Bryant High School has been named a banner school by the “Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools.”

Bryant High Principal Linda Harper attributes the awards to the teachers and students.

“We’re just excited about this opportunity again because the entire state has an opportunity to see how Bryant and what Bryant is doing,” said Harper.

Harper said the most important part of her job is to better future generations since the future of society depends on them.