»»PATRIOT CLASSIC RAISES MONEY TO FIGHT BREAST CANCER

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Elizabeth Elkin

The Patriot Classic is a charity event for breast cancer that Hillcrest High School started 13 years ago. Lynsey Simpson, senior at Hillcrest High School, said it has grown bigger than they dreamed it could.

“It’s just kept expanding,” Simpson said. “We’ve added middle school teams and ju-co teams in the past few years, and it’s just grown into something we could have never imagined.”

Thursday through Saturday, middle school, junior varsity, varsity and junior college softball teams competed against each other to win the tournament. It’s not really about winning a game, however. The teams also competed to raise the most money for breast cancer. All funds raised are donated to Druid City Hospital.

“I have a bunch of people in my life that have survived breast cancer and passed away from breast cancer,” Simpson said. “So this is just a great tournament that is really close to my heart.”

One of those people is Gena Frith, registrar at Hillcrest High School and seven-year survivor of breast cancer.

“My school family and my sports family at Hillcrest High School have been a wonderful support to me when I was dealing with breast cancer,” Frith said.

This year, teams raised a total of $8,865 for the cause. Though the tournament was cancelled before the games were finished Saturday due to weather and field conditions, the players were still excited to have been able to help raise money and increase awareness for breast cancer.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for these girls,” Frith said. “They learn more about real life doing this.”

The teams that raised the most money received gear and prizes, but more importantly, they know that they’ve made a difference.

“It’s wonderful to win the tournament, but it’s also wonderful to know you’ve raised some money to help someone, and to you know just have a great day of ball and a whole lot of fun and be able to walk away knowing ‘I gave back. I didn’t just take,'” Frith said.