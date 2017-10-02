»»PARENTS UPSET OF POSSIBLE NEW MIDDLE SCHOOL COMING TO NORHTPORT

It was a packed house at Monday night’s Northport City Council Meeting.

Tuscaloosa County School Parents brought their concerns of a possible new Middle School to the City Of Northport.

Members of the community presented a growth study based on a 2015 Walker Study Data.

The study was based on a 10 year growth and capacity on Tuscaloosa County High, Brookwood High, Northside High, Hillcrest High, Holt High, and Sipsey Valley High Schools.

According to the study, in 7 1/2 years, Tuscaloosa County High School will have the most growth, 46% increase in students.

District 1, Northport City Councilman Lee Boozer says the Tuscaloosa County School Board’s proposal is to build a 5th and 6th grade Middle School and put 7th and 8th grade students at Riverside

Middle School.

Parents are concerned because they have been told, the reason is because students are maturing at a younger age.

“I don’t thing you can ask a child that’s 10 years old in the 5th grade whose been required to color and being graded on the coloring to put them in a 6 grade thats combined with 800 to 900 other kids, they’re not maturity wise ready for that” says Traci Ferguson, Parent of a 5th grade student.

“It’s still not a middle school in the Northern part of the County on the Tuscaloosa County High zone where Northport Elementary is now and that’s what the council and I think I can speak for the

rest of the council would like” says Councilman Lee Boozer.

Boozer has been in talks with the Tuscaloosa County School Board.

Right now, no decision has been made.