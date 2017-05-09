»»PARENTS OF SIPSEY VALLEY STUDENTS CONCERNED OVER LACK OF COMMUNICATION

Concerned parents from Sipsey Valley Middle and High School were front and center at Monday’s Tuscaloosa County School Board meeting.

The issue? Security at the schools.

The schools sit on Romulus Road in Buhl, about 30 minutes from the Tuscaloosa County School Board’s central office in downtown Tuscaloosa. That driving time is a big issue for one group of parents, because they’re concerned about response time to the school in case of a threat.

“I think that’s a very big concern because it’s going to take police 30 to 45 minutes to respond to our students if something was to happen,” said parent Amber Smith.

But Superintendent Walter Davie said those concerns are legitimate, but the system has already ensured students stay safe.

“We’re a large county and that is a concern, but funding is always an issue for those type things,” Davie said. “We think we have some good solid security measures in place at that particular facility. We do have the (school resource officers) the majority of the time.”

In addition to the officers at the schools each day, the schools have door access codes and security cameras monitored by the school and the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department.

Another concern parents wanted addressed was what they say is a lack of communication between the schools and parents.

Parent Amber Smith said it shouldn’t matter what the issue is, parents should always be notified.

“If you got notification that our kids are in danger in any type of way we should be notified ahead of time,” she said.

Their concerns come after a student was arrested off school property, accused of making terrorist threats.

Davie said communication does sometimes get put by the wayside, but there’s a good reason.

“There are times when parents want us to contact them right in the middle of something,” he said. “Well, at times we just don’t do that. No. 1, because we really can’t. We’re dealing with things, taking care of the children and trying to investigate what’s going on.

Whenever there’s an imminent threat, Davie said, parents will be alerted, but he doesn’t see any drastic procedure changes for the next school year.