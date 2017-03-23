»»PARA FOUNDATION HOSTS PLAY FORE ALL TODAY

WVUA Web Writer Lexi Hendrix

The Parks and Recreation Authority Foundation and Ol’ Colony Golf Complex are hosting the second annual Play Fore All golf tournament today, at Ol’ Colony Golf Complex.

A noon program features local golfers, students from the University of Alabama Adapted Athletics and PARA officials.

Members from the Tuscaloosa All-Inclusive Playground Project are expected to be in attendance for the invitation-only event and the luncheon.

TAPP is a volunteer-based organization with a mission to build an accessible, inclusive playground in Tuscaloosa for children and families of all ages and abilities.

The vision of TAPP is, “that the playground will be a place where diverse groups of children and adults gather to create connections and build friendships.”

The playground’s design features a Tuscaloosa theme.

The $1.2 million design features four distinct pods and about 125 different activities. A pavilion and bathroom facilities are included in the plans. An area of about 4 acres in Sokol Park has been approved by the PARA board of directors for the park.

The PARA Foundation will be soliciting donations for the playground from local businesses and individuals in the community. Naming opportunities for specific areas in the park are available.

For more information go online to the PARA Foundation website at www.para-foundation.com