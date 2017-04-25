»»PANEL DISCUSSES MENTAL HEALTH OF TUSCALOOSA COUNTY JAIL INMATES

Tuscaloosa-area authorities and mental health experts met today for a discussion on how the correctional system should handle the mental health of its inmates.

More resources are needed to serve those suffering from mental illness while in jail, despite the programs already in place, organizers said.

The panel included Tuscaloosa Sheriff Ron Abernathy, Judge Bradley Almond and University of Alabama associate psychiatry professor Marisa Giggie, who organized the whole event.

“It’s an issue that affects everyone,” she said. “It costs a lot of money for our system to take care of people in jail or in incarcerated settings as opposed to treating them out in the community.”

Giggie said it’s also more humane to treat people in an outpatient setting than treating them in jail if they’ve committed no violent crimes.