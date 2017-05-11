»»OWNER SPEAKS OUT AFTER SHOOTING NEAR 3000 BAR

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Madison MacLean

An altercation early Sunday morning ended in the shooting death of 23-year-old Branden Moss, and now the focus has turned to 3000 Bar.

Witnesses said Moss was inside the bar before he walked across Seventh Avenue to mediate an argument between four other men before he was fatally shot. District 4 Tuscaloosa City Councilman Matt Calderone said the shooting is not the first of the bar’s issues.

“If there is a business that is not a good corporate citizen of Tuscaloosa from a revenue, republic, safety standpoint, we need to address it,” said Calderone.

Neighboring businesses said the location just isn’t a great spot for a bar.

“With past bars that have gone in there, they just haven’t been very successful,” said Bama Stuff Manager Leah Turman. “The activity that has gone on around there has been pretty bad, so I think I would feel better and safe if a restaurant went in there.”

Brian Hedrick, one of the owners of 3000 Bar, said he’s outraged at the negative attention his business has received.

The shooting happened nearly an hour after the bar was closed, and happened across the street in a parking lot not affiliated with 3000 Bar. Business co-owner Brian Hendrick said the situation was beyond the bar’s reach.

“It was 50 minutes after we closed,” he said. “How much am I responsible for? Am I responsible to secure that parking lot and other parking lots beyond mine until 3 a.m.? 6 a.m.? Noon the next day? If somebody leaves my restaurant/bar/grill and they get in a domestic dispute at home hours later, am I responsible for that? How long does that arm reach?”

District 4 City Councilman Matt Calderone said Tuesday that 3000 Bar did not have a business license when the shooting happened, and that the owners renewed their license Monday, the day after the shooting.

“Immediately after a homicide investigation which they did not fully comply with, they went and got their business license from the city of Tuscaloosa,” Calderone said Tuesday. “We now have to go through a legal process to potentially review that. We need the recommendation of our revenue director to take a look at their business license.”

The real issue at hand is not the bar, Hendrick said, but what happened to Branden Moss.

“I’m bothered and upset that it’s come about my business that had no trouble that night, and not about what we can do for Branden Moss’ family,” says Hedrick.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for Moss’ family. To donate, visit Do it For Moss.