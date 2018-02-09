»»OVER 180 BOWLERS COMPETED IN SPECIAL OLYMPICS TOURNAMENT

By WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Alejandra Tenorio

The annual Special Olympics Area Bowling Tournament was Friday morning here in Tuscaloosa.

More than 180 bowlers, from elementary school students up to adults in their 20s and 30s, competed.

Some were attempting to qualify for the Special Olympics state games later this year and others were there just having fun.

No matter what the score was, the most important part of the day for everyone was getting to experience the event.

“Learning how to participate in games, as far as bowling, things that we do everyday so we kinda take that for granted,” said Patrice Hardy, a special education teacher at Oak Hill School. “For our kids coming out today just giving them the momentum, even when they bowl the gutter ball, giving them the high five and the excitement they have on their face.”

The bowlers who qualified will compete in the Special Olympics state games at Troy University in May.