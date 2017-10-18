»»ORGANIZATIONS ‘POMP’ FOR HOMECOMING

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Adrianne Jenkins

During homecoming week organizations on campus, especially sororities, participate in lawn decorations known as pomps.

The tradition of pomping has been going on for decades. Sororities and fraternities pair up and work on their decoration for two weeks before moving them outside of their houses for people to see.

The pomps are kept covered until the reveal on game day.

“I didn’t know what they were , I was like what the heck is that I thought they were paintings or something,” UA parent Stephanie Barrera said.

Hundreds of thousands of little balls of paper go on the board and make up the lawn decorations and they only members stay up all hours of the night to work on the pomps.

“I slept on an air mattress in the basement,” Alpha Phi Vice President Hayley Hill said. “It’s very rewarding to see this come to life and having people come by and compliment it and take pictures of and with it it’s just so special.”