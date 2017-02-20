»»ONLINE SAFETY CONCERNS: DATA WEBSITES USE, COLLECT PUBLIC INFORMATION

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Kelsey Daugherty

Familytree.com is one of several ancestry and data websites that may be collecting personal information without your knowledge. The website collects the names and ages of relatives, past and current addresses and past and current phone numbers.

“That’s not something that you want just anybody to have,” said Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputy Josh Hastings. “While it may have its place and it’s helpful for some, for others sometimes it can be concerning because they don’t want their personal information out there and they don’t want their loved one’s information out there.”

Information is available to anyone who uses the website, so the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office advises anyone who wants their identity protected to opt out online.

“If you’ve got somebody who may not particularly like you or they’re wanting to track you down for any particular reason, that information is available to them freely on the internet,” Hastings said.

You can remove your information from Familytreenow.com’s database by visiting the site’s privacy page and clicking on the opt-out link right here.