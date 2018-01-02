»»ONE TUSCALOOSA FAMILY SPENT THE LAST FEW EXTREMELY COLD DAYS WITHOUT HEAT

3:28 P.M.Tuesday Afternoon.

The temperature? 58 degrees inside one Inverness Apartment Home off Highway 69 South.

Darlena Herron and her sister have been without heat since Friday.

“We’ve actually had to put up sheets through the stairwells so, the air doesn’t come up. We’ve kept the bedrooms closed off. You can see your breath when you walk into the bedroom cause we trying to keep it at least the main area warm enough not have to wear coats and toboggans and everything else” says Darlena Herron, Inverness Apartment Home Resident.

Herron says since Friday, the highest the temperatures has been inside her apartment was 61 degrees.

She says to keep warm, she’s using two space heaters and her oven, eventhough, its dangerous.

“Thats a fire hazard. So, when we go to bed, we turn that off and we pretty much have to sleep under two three blankets just to make it through the night” says Herron.

Herron says, she reached out to the Apartment Manager about the problem.

But, she says the issue hasn’t been fixed.

Herron says she then contacted Bluestone Properties.

She says she received an email from Bluestone, which says ” I’m sorry Darlena. You’ve contacted the wrong Bluestone. We are not affiliated with the company”.

WVUA 23 News reached out to Inverness Apartment Homes’ Rental Office.

They did tell us they will be working to fix the problem.

But, as of Tuesday night, Herron was told, the problem would not be fixed by Tuesday.