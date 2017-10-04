»»ONE PERSON INJURED IN HOLT HOUSE FIRE

One person has been injured in an afternoon house fire today in Holt.

Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue said they saw several people escaping from the windows of the home when they arrived at the fire at the intersection Crescent Ridge Road Northeast and 18th Street.

“It was fairly well involved,” said Capt. Steve Zark with Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue. “There was heavy smoke and flames showing when we got here, and sometimes fires spread a little more rapidly than others, so that’s why it’s always best to get down and crawl out of the home as fast as you can.”

The fire is under investigation.