»»ONE MAN SHOT AND KILLED AND A SECOND MAN SEVERELY BEATEN IN TUSCALOOSA

A shooting in Tuscaloosa leaves one man dead and another fighting for his life.

It happened around 2:30 am Sunday Morning at Southern Oaks Trailer Park on the 2300 Block of Crabtree Road in Tuscaloosa.

Investigators say when they arrived to the scene they found 38 year old Calvin Pruitt Jr.dead from a gun shot wound.

They also found a 39 year old man on the ground near Pruitt who had been severely beaten.

He remains in critical condition tonight at DCH Hopital.

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office received a call from 24 year old Antwan Adams claiming he was responsible for shooting and wanted to turn himself in.

Investigators learned an altercation took place in front of Lot 74 between a group of people against Pruitt and the Assault Victim.

Adams has been charged with Murder, Assault 2 and Certain Persons Forbidden To Possess A Pistol.

21 year old Heather Bostic was also arrested and charged with Assault 2.

Antwan Adams is being held on a $90,000 Bond.

Heather Bostic is being held on a $15,000 Bond.

The investigation continues.

More arrests are expected.