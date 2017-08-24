»»ONE MAN INJURED – ONE JAILED IN RELATION TO APARTMENT COMPLEX SHOOTOUT

UPDATE: For his involvement in this crime, 25 year old Jerry “Pop” Edwards has been charged with theft of property I and certain persons forbidden to possess firearms.

On August 23, 2017 at approximately 9:00 pm, officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to Brookhaven Apartments, 1310 James I. Harrison Parkway, on several shots fired calls. When they arrived on scene they located five occupied apartments, one unoccupied apartment, and five unoccupied vehicles that had been shot into. Shortly after they were notified that a victim was dropped off by private vehicle at DCH Tuscaloosa. The victim is a 26 black male who is currently being treated for life threatening gunshot wounds.Officers and investigators located over 50 shell casings in the parking lot. Investigators believe the victim went to meet one of the suspects about a alleged debt and these two got into an argument in front of several other people. It appears that this suspect and at least 3 others began shooting at each other. Investigators have identified several people who may be involved and have spoken with several witnesses.

Authorities are still searching for at least 3 other suspects in this case. if you have any information please call Crime Stoppers at (205) 752 -STOP.