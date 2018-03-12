»»ONE DEAD, ONE INJURED IN JACK WARNER PARKWAY WRECK

A 20-year-old is dead and another person is injured after their car crashed on Jack Warner Parkway near the Tuscaloosa River Market this afternoon.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a news release that it happened just before 5 p.m. When officers and Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue arrived, witnesses had already pulled the passenger, Tikeshia Marcus, 23, from the vehicle.

Officers attempted to remove the drive, Kieric Mitchell, 20, from the vehicle before it was engulfed in flames, but Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marcus, who was unresponsive after being removed from the vehicle, was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center and rushed into surgery.

Police said the cause of the wreck is unknown.