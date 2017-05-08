»»ONE CREDIT SHORT: AFTER A 57 YEAR BREAK, LARRY CUMMINGS GETS HIS DEGREE

By WVUA 23 Student Repoter Madison MacLean

Larry Cummings’ diploma is 57 years in the making. After leaving college in 1965 just one credit short, his daughter, Meredith Cummings, persuaded him to finish what he started.

“My daughter mentioned to me that maybe I should get my degree,” Cummings said. “She said I would have to take this course in grammar. So I did and here I am.”

Meredith Cummings, a journalism professor at the University of Alabama, said she couldn’t be more proud to see her father reach his goal.

“There’s not a lot of goals that take 57 years to complete, but he started school 57 years ago,” she said. “I’m just so proud I can’t quit talking about it.”

Larry Cummings graduated with a bachelor’s degree in interdisciplinary studies. He said his plans for post-graduation include looking for a job as a structural steel detailer.