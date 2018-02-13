»»OLE MISS BASKETBALL COACH TO STEP DOWN AT SEASON’S END

By WVUA 23 Web Writer Albert Godlesky

Ole Miss men’s head basketball coach Andy Kennedy announced on Monday that he will be stepping down at the end of the season.

Kennedy was hired in 2006 and spent 12 years at the head of the Rebels program, making him the longest tenured coach in the Southeastern Conference. He will leave the team as the only coach in SEC history to post 11 consecutive winning seasons after taking over a program coming off four straight losing seasons.

Kennedy’s final season in Oxford will continue on Tuesday at 6 pm with the Rebels hosting Arkansas.