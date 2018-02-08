»»OH CAP’N, MY CAP’N: CEREAL DISPUTE LEADS TO ASSAULT CHARGES

A dispute over a popular breakfast treat lead to assault charges in Moundville.

According to The Moundville Times, 52-year-old Duane Smith was arrested and charged with third-degree domestic violence and assault for allegedly beating his roommate with an extension cord.

The victim suffered minor injuries to the face, arm and hands.

Moundville police said Smith was upset after discovering that a box of Cap’n Crunch cereal had gone stale because he would be unable to eat it with his false teeth.

Police took the suspect into custody Friday evening.