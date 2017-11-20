»»OFFICER WHO REMOVED SMOKER FROM STADIUM WILL NOT BE DISCIPLINED

The Tuscaloosa Police Department says the officer who removed a woman from the stands at Bryant-Denny Stadium for smoking during the Alabama-LSU game will not be disciplined.

Today, TPD released body camera video from the officer of the incident. After a video taken by a bystander went viral, police launched an internal investigation.

The Department said today their findings support that the officer involved did not act inappropriately.

In the body camera video, you can hear that officer say he approached the woman after several complaints from those around her.

Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson said his department is not releasing the name of the officer involved at this time.

If you’d like to watch the full body camera video (one part is edited to remove personal information), it’s available below.