»»OAKMAN TOWN SQUARE VANDALIZED

By WVUA 23 Student Reporter Bryn Caswell and WVUA 23 Web Coordinator Kailey Neitzel

The town square in the Walker County city of Oakman was vandalized over the weekend.

Oakman Mayor Cory Franks said he received the call while he was out of town.

“I got a phone call Saturday morning that we had some damage to our downtown area. When I got the pictures, the damage was pretty extensive,” said Franks.

Two cedar trees were uprooted and the ground was destroyed by tire tracks.

Several political signs in the area were vandalized as well.

“The grounds around the area are torn up pretty bad, so we are going to have it fixed. Evergreen cedars, which are $450 apiece for those trees, we may have to replace those,” said Franks. “You know it’s political season around here so some of those campaign signs and those things had obscenities painted on them.”

Despite the damage, the mayor said he remains optimistic about the situation.

“There’s some work that has to be done and you know it’s just an important area to our community because it’s where we all come together and spend our time when we have events,” said Franks.

This incident will not slow down the activities and events they have planned there in the upcoming months according to Franks.

James “Gabe” Roberts, 20, was arrested and charged for the vandalism.

Police believe more arrests will come in this case as the investigation continues.