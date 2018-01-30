»»OAKDALE ELEMENTARY STUDENTS CELEBRATE READING ACHIEVEMENTS

Oakdale Elementary School fifth-graders spent Monday celebrating after they plowed through a challenge from Tuscaloosa City Councilman Kip Tyner.

Their goal? Read 50 books in just seven days. Their prize? A pizza party.

“The principal, Dr. Lucile Prewitt, called and said ‘we’re doing a big reading challenge, would you be interested in sponsoring or making a challenge for one of the grades?” Tyner said. “She said they normally give out pens and pencils, and I said we need to go bigger than that. We need to have a pizza party.”

In all, students went far above and beyond their challenge, reading more than 200 books. So of course they got their party.

The entire school had a goal of reading 3,000 books, and Prewitt said students have already gone through more than double that amount.