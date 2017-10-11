»»OAK HILL SCHOOL CELEBRATES GIRL POWER THIS WEEK

Oak Hill School’s Stars and Success Prep Academy is celebrating girl power this week.

This morning, the school hosted Breakfast with Mom at the Westlawn Middle School cafeteria, giving moms a chance to eat with their daughters and meet with fellow moms, students and teachers.

The goal is inspiring girls to be the best they can be, said Oak Hill Principal Ty Blocker.

“There are a lot of programs geared toward our young men, but very few for young ladies, so out of that the idea came Girl Power,” he said.

Changing how the girls in the academy see themselves goes a long way toward helping them lead the best lives they can, Blocker said.