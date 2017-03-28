»»NORTHSIDE STORM SHELTER GRAND OPENING IS TODAY

TUSCALOOSA, AL- Tuscaloosa County Parks and Recreation is hosting a grand opening ceremony for Samantha’s Northside Park and storm shelter today at 11 a.m.

“I’m very grateful to have been a part of development of this park and tornado shelter. Just a few years ago, the property was an eyesore of scrub trees and bare dirt between Walker Elementary and Northside Middle Schools,” said Tuscaloosa County District 1 Commissioner Stan Acker.

The storm shelter can hold as many as 50 people.

Acker said he plans to continue enhancing this park as well as developing newer ones in the area.