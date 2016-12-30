»»NORTHSIDE MAN AND WOMAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER IN FAYETTE COUNTY

A Tuscaloosa County man and woman sit behind bars tonight across county lines in Fayette. All for the attempted murder of a Bankston woman one week ago.

Fayette County authorities say Northside residents Richard Watts and Ramona Denise Dailey broke into the Twana Westbrook’s home, where she was beaten in the head with various objects, stabbed multiple times and left for dead.

Watts had been on the run until this morning when he was apprehended near Joe Namath road by the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputy Eric Dubielack spoke about Watts arrest today and the unfortunate circumstances he leaves behind.

“He 22 and he’s got so much ahead of him, Dubielack said. “He has I believe one or two children and possibly one on the way. This is a life changing event for him and his family.”

Twana Westbrook told us she was stabbed in the stomach five times and required 42 staples for her head injuries.

She is recovering but still shaken up.

Watts and Dailey remain in the Fayette County Jail.