»»NORTHRIDGE HIGH SCHOOL RAISES MONEY FOR STUDENT WITH CANCER

The Northridge High School student body came together to put on a benefit for a student athlete recently diagnosed with cancer.

The football team, faculty, staff, and students put on a competitive dodge-ball tournament in order to help raise money for senior Erik Irby’s medical expenses. According the Principal Kyle Ferguson, Irby will have to go to six weeks of chemotherapy in Birmingham, and his mother will have to take unpaid leave for a couple of months to be with him.

“He’s had to face some adversity, they discovered he had a tumor and he had it removed a few weeks ago, two weeks ago actually,” said Ferguson. “Everyone has just really done a great job coming together to make sure we can provide for them so they can get ready for this battle that lies ahead”