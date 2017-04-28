»»NORTHRIDGE HIGH HOSTS SPECIAL OLYMPICS

More than 200 athletes competed today at Northridge High School for the annual Special Olympics.

Athletes from 12 Tuscaloosa City Schools, along with five schools from outside Tuscaloosa City participated in the event.

Events included track, throwing, jumping and relay races.

Special Olympics Director Bruce Prescott said it’s a great that the athletes can be so involved.

“It makes them a part of their community, their school,” Prescott said. “It helps them with social skills and knowing that they’re just like everyone else.”