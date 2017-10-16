»»NORTHPORT SCHOOLS AND CONCERNS

Northport’s Mayor and City Council want the Tuscaloosa County School Board to keep their promise, a new Middle School in Northport.

It was a packed house at Monday night’s Tuscaloosa County School Board Meeting.

First on the agenda? Northport Mayor Donna Aaron and the Council.

Aaron addressed the Board about it’s school reconfiguration plan, which, does not include a new Middle School near Tuscaloosa County High School.

Mayor Aaron says it was promised to Northport residents 9 years ago.

“We’re concerned we will wind up with losing some of our growth possibly some of our retail” says Northport Mayor Donna Aaron.

But, Tuscaloosa County School Superintendent Dr. Walter Davie disagrees.

“They have tremendous growth and good home values with the situation now with kids going into 6th, 7th and 8th. We’re pulling a different school group out that will keep them in their elementary area even longer than that” says Tuscaloosa County School Superintendent Dr. Walter Davie.

“Well, he’s not hearing what I’m hearing and people who are particularly interested in moving into Northport are waiting on this decision and I do know, there are some that have started enrolling their children in Private Schools because of this” says Mayor Aaron.

The current plans are reconfiguring Northport Elementary and Huntington Place into Pre-K through 4th grade.

Crestmont, Matthews, Flatwoods, and Faucett Vestavia would also become Pre-K through 4th.

The new school would become a 5th and 6th grade, serving students from Huntington Place and Flatwoods, while Collins Riverside Middle School would become a 5th and 6th grade, serving students from

Crestmont, Matthews, and Faucett vestavia.

Echols Middle School would become a 7th and 8th grade.

A decision for a final plan will be made before the end of November.