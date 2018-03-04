»»NORTHPORT ROAD GETS A MAKE OVER AFTER TWENTY YEARS

Lena Paradiso

A project that has been be in the making for twenty years is finally moving forward in Northport

The project will improve pedestrian safety through sidewalks and decorated street lighting.

It will also improve some of the intersections along Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, and includes parts of Watermelon Road.

It will cost around $8.7 million of federal and city money.

“This mayor of the council has done a great job in providing the monies and direction to kind of make the project go.It will open up some much in terms of development, also the safety of the pedestrians is top priority,” says Northport City Council President Jay Logan.