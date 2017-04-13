»»NORTHPORT POLICE SEARCHING FOR BB&T BANK ROBBER

Northport Police are searching for a man who robbed the BB&T Bank at 120 McFarland Boulevard around 12:30 p.m.

No employees are customers were harmed during the robbery, and the suspect got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

According to the FBI, the suspect did not display a gun, but said he had one.

Police said the suspect is a white male wearing a cap and a Hard Rock Cafe hoodie, and he was last seen running from the scene behind the bank.

If you have any information about the suspect or the robbery, please call the Northport Police Department at 205-339-6600 or Tuscaloosa County Crime Stoppers at 205-752-7867.