»»NORTHPORT OUTLAWS PANHANDLING, UNREASONABLE LOITERING

The Northport City Council on Monday outlawed aggressive panhandling and unreasonable loitering within city limits.

Northport Mayor Donna Aaron said many residents have been begging for action. Northport City Attorney Ron Davis said the ordinance is similar to laws already in effect in Tuscaloosa, and the law will only be enforced in clear, extreme cases.

For example, he said panhandlers will be removed if they use profanity or are abusive while asking for money.

“The intent is to give the police officers some authority to help assist these people in finding the services that they need,” he said. “Not prosecute them criminally.”

The ordinance goes into effect immediately. Davis said police have been encouraged to try and help people before taking action, especially for anyone who might have a mental illness.