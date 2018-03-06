»»NORTHPORT MAN CHARGED FOR POSSESSING LAW ENFORCEMENT EQUIPMENT

A 34-year-old man is behind bars after being accused of being in possession of equipment issued by law enforcement officials.

Police said they responded on March 2 to a call reporting a suspicious vehicle parked in the 4200 block of East McFarland Boulevard. Upon arrival, officers found Park Estes Phillips, 34, of Northport, along with a light that appears like a police officer’s vehicle lights and a mounted dash camera.

During the investigation, officers said they recovered more equipment and paraphernalia belonging to other law enforcement agencies in the area, as well as an Alabama state government tag that had been reported stolen.

Phillips was charged with receiving stolen property, and was placed in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $500 bond. More charges may be coming, police said.