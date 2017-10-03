»»NORTHPORT MAN CHARGED AFTER SEVERAL BURGLARIES SUNDAY

Several home invasions occurred near the University of Alabama campus early Sunday morning leading to the arrest of a man from Northport.

Police said the burglar broke into at least two homes with unlocked doors. A woman on Ninth Street said she woke up to man touching her leg at 5:30 Sunday morning and the suspect fled. Soon after, police responded to another break-in on Gene Stallings Avenue.

Witnesses said the same man entered another woman’s room, but fled with alcoholic beverages.

Although none of the victims were injured, Capt. Brad Mason of the Tuscaloosa Police Department said the situation could have been avoided if the victims locked their doors.

“In this case. It’s not just women,” Mason said. “It’s people in general learning how not to be a victim. In both of these cases, they left the door unlocked. There was no forced entry. Regardless of where you live and who you are, lock your doors, lock your car doors, and lock your house doors. If you do these things you can prevent yourself from being a victim.”

Michael Dwight Hines, 52, of Northport was found after the burglaries and identified by witnesses and victims.

Hines was placed in Tuscaloosa County Jail on two charges of second-degree burglary. His total bond is set at $60,000.